SC closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved

New Delhi: In a relief to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Limited, the Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings initiated against them for “violation” of the undertakings given before the court in the misleading advertisements case.

While the Apex Court accepted their apology and closed the matter, it cautioned them to strictly abide by the terms of their undertakings.

“In that eventuality, the sword of contempt that has now been returned to rest in its sheath, shall be flourished as swiftly as these proceedings were originally initiated,” the bench said in its 41-page verdict. The contempt proceedings was initiated by the Top Court which is hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

In its November 21, 2023 order passed in the matter, the Top Court had noted that the counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that “henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form”.

The Top Court had said Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is “bound down to such assurance”.