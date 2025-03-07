SC bars new cases against Udhayanidhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered no fresh FIR should be filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin without its nod over his contentious "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks in 2023.

Observing several complaints couldn't be filed on a single issue, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also extended an interim order on his exemption from personal appearance in courts hearing the existing FIRs.

The bench was hearing

Stalin's plea for clubbing the FIRs and transferring the complaints to one place for future proceedings.