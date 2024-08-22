SC asks Punjab, Haryana to persuade farmers to remove tractors, trollies from Shambhu border

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would soon form a multi-member panel to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers “for all times” and asked both the Punjab and Haryana governments to persuade the agitators at the Shambhu border between the states to remove their tractors and trollies from the site.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, which posted the matter for further hearing on September 2, asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to convey to the agitating farmers that the court as well as the two states are concerned about their issues and a forum is being constituted for the redressal of their grievances.

“We have suggested to the advocate general and the AAG of Punjab and Haryana respectively to submit the proposed issues, which will be the subject matter of reference for the committee to be constituted by this court,” the bench noted in its order.

It further said, “We have clarified that the reference to the committee will have a wider mandate, so that the issues which are time and again causing law-and-order problems can be amicably resolved in a fair and just manner. That is why the needful shall be done in this regard within three days.” ne of the counsel, appearing in the matter, said Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa be included in the committee as he was one of the original petitioners before the high court. The submission was opposed by Senior Additional Advocate General Lokesh Sinhal for Haryana, who said no political person should be included in the panel.

The bench said “we will not allow any politician to be in the committee”.

The bench allowed the representatives of both Punjab and Haryana to continue engaging with the farmers and directed them to apprise the court about the outcome of such meetings on next date of hearing.