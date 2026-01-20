SC asks MP to decide on sanction to prosecute Vijay Shah in 2 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Shah faced an apex court-appointed SIT probe for “scurrilous” and “objectionable” remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe and submitted its final report.

However, further proceedings have been stalled as the report awaits mandatory sanction from the state government under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the promotion of communal hatred and ill-will.

“You (state government) have been sitting over the SIT report since August 19, 2025. The statute casts an obligation on you and you must take a call. It is January 19, 2026 now,” the CJI observed.

During the hearing, the bench opened and perused the SIT’s sealed cover report, noting that the panel had sought the government’s sanction to prosecute him after investigating various aspects.

"We are informed that no action has been taken by the state since the matter is pending here. We direct the state of Madhya Pradesh to take an appropriate step for sanction in terms of law," it ordered.