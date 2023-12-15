SC asks Manipur govt to apprise court appointed panel of steps taken to secure places of worship

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Manipur government to apprise the apex court-appointed committee of the steps taken to secure places of public worship in the state where ethnic clashes have claimed more than 170 lives since May.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which was considering the issue of restoration of places of worship, was informed that the state government had earlier filed an affidavit in the apex court and religious shrines have been identified and secured.

“The Government of Manipur shall within a period of two weeks furnish to the court-appointed committee a comprehensive list following the exercise of identification of all religious structures in the state which has been carried out,” said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

It clarified the identification of such places shall cover all religious denominations, irrespective of the nature of the religious structures which have been damaged or destroyed during the strife.

The bench said based on their identification,

the court-appointed committee will prepare a comprehensive proposal for the way forward including with regard to restoration of places of public worship which may be damaged or destroyed during the violence.

The bench said the committee will be at liberty to present its next report before the court so a suitable order can be passed.

“The State of Manipur as well as the Director General of Police shall coordinate with the committee so that interim suggestions of the committee can be implemented without further delay,” the bench said.

It had appointed an all-women’s committee of former High Court judges headed by justice (retd) Gita Mittal and comprising justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon.