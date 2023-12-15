SC asks Maha Speaker to decide disqualification plea of MLAs by Jan 10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the deadline for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs from December 31 to January 10 next year .



The top court, which granted 10 more days to the speaker, had earlier asked him to decide the disqualification pleas by December 31, saying the sanctity of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (disqualification law) should be maintained.

“The speaker has indicated that the proceedings will be closed on December 20 and the speaker has sought a reasonable extension of time for declaration of the order. Bearing in mind the time limit, which was set out by this court in its previous order dated October 30, was until December 31. We grant extension of time for pronouncement of orders till January 10,” a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

At the start of the brief hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the speaker, sought extension of the deadline by three more weeks, saying around 2.71 lakh pages of documents have been filed before him and he has to examine them before passing orders. He said no further extension will be sought in the matter as the speaker is all set to reserve his orders on December 20 and needs time for delivering the same.

“The speaker has said that on 20 December the judgement would be reserved and no further time would be taken. Hearings took place even during the assembly session. There are 2.71 lakh pages ... I am seeking an extension of time by three weeks for pronouncing the order. We won’t ask for more,” the law officer said.

The prayer for extension was objected to by senior

advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction.