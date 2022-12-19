SC asks J'khand govt to respond to UPSC on or before December 23

New Delhi: Taking note of the delay in the appointment of a new police chief in Jharkhand, the Supreme Court has directed the state government to respond to UPSC to cure the defects in the proposal for recommending the names of officers for the post of DGP.

The incumbent Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP), Neeraj Sinha, a 1987 batch IPS officer, is scheduled to retire on February 11, 2023.

"Naresh Kaushik, counsel appearing on behalf of the UPSC, states that on November 30, 2022, UPSC has issued a communication to the State of Jharkhand adverting to certain defects which were found in the proposal for recommending officers for the post of DGP," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said on Friday.

"We direct the State of Jharkhand to attend to the requisitions which have been furnished by UPSC and to positively submit its reply on or before December 23. UPSC shall thereafter take consequential action no later than January 9, 2023," the bench noted in its order and listed the contempt plea against the state government and others for January 16 next year for hearing.

The apex court is seized of a contempt petition against the Jharkhand government and its present DGP Sinha alleging that he has been occupying the post even after superannuation on January 31, 2022.