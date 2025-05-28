SC asks election committee of SCBA polls to conduct recounting of votes for EC members

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the election committee of bar body SCBA to conduct recounting of votes of nine executive members to assuage the grievances of some members, who have alleged irregularities with the help of some apex court staff.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, which praised the election committee appointed by the apex court to conduct the polls of the bar body, termed the irregularities alleged as “bona fide error” and said that they have done commendable job.

“As regards the election of nine junior executive members, we have impressed upon the election committee to hold a recount of votes to satisfy some aggrieved members. Since some members of the election committee are not available during partial working days (of the apex court), we have requested them to undertake the exercise immediately after courts reopen and all of them are available,” the bench said.

It added that the top court will provide adequate staff for recounting of votes of the executive members.

“Recounting of votes shall be done in presence of candidates/nominees. However, they shall not interrupt the process,” the top court said.

During the hearing, the top court also expressed its displeasure over the allegations levelled by former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish Aggarwala against members of the election committee.

However, Aggarwala later withdrew his complaint.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who was appointed member of the election committee narrated the sequence of events that took place after the polls and pointed out the allegations of irregularities.