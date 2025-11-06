SC asks ED to trace, secure Mahadev betting app accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to trace and secure the absconding Mahadev betting app co-founder, who has fled from Dubai to an undisclosed location, saying the white-collar crime accused cannot be allowed to treat courts and probe agencies as “instruments to play around with”.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma took serious note of the accused Ravi Uppal evading the law enforcement agencies and said, “This shocks our conscience and the court has to do something about it.”

Uppal, who is evading law enforcement agencies in India, has reportedly fled Dubai, where he was under surveillance, to an undisclosed location forcing the UAE authorities to initiate steps for closure of his extradition proceedings.

“For kingpins like him, the courts and investigating agencies are mere instruments to play around with. We have to do something about it,” the bench said, asking the ED to trace and secure him.

“We will dismiss his petition. Find out how to secure him. He seems to be quite resourceful flying from one place to the other,” the court said on Tuesday.