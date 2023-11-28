SC asks Centre, Manipur govt to take up grievance of students seeking relocation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to address the grievance of 284 Manipur University students seeking relocation to other central universities to ensure no loss of studies due to the violence in the state.



The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Manipur University EIMI Welfare Society which said these students have already lost around six months of their education and they be relocated to other central universities.

The petitioner’s counsel said most of these students have moved to different locations, including Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the state’s advocate general whether these students can be relocated to central universities depending on what courses they were following.

“The petitioners have requested that these students may be relocated in other central universities so as to ensure that there is no loss of their studies,” said the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“We have requested Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, and the advocate general for Manipur to take up the matter so it can be appropriately resolved,” it said.

At the outset, the bench asked the counsel representing the petitioner to approach the Manipur High Court with their grievance.

The bench observed: “We don’t want to entertain everything about Manipur. You move the high court.”