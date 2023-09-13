SC asks Centre if change in law is warranted for granting driving licence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government if a change in law is warranted on the legal question of whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

Observing that these are policy issues impacting the livelihood of lakhs of people, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the government needs to take a “fresh look” at the matter while asserting that it needs to be taken up at the policy level.

The top court asked the Centre to wrap up the exercise within two months and apprise it about the decision taken. It said any interpretation of the law must duly take into account valid concerns of road safety and the safety of other users of public transport.

The top court had earlier sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani in dealing with a legal question about whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

The constitution bench had said knowing the position of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will be necessary.