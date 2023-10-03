SC asks Allahabad HC registrar to furnish info on suits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Allahabad High Court registrar to be personally present before it on October 30 and place the requisite information and documents pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.The bench issued the direction as it is yet to receive the information it sought during a hearing on July 21.



A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea filed by Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the May 26 order of the high court which had transferred to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

While hearing the matter on July 21, the apex court had said, “On hearing counsel for parties, we consider it appropriate that the registrar of the high court should forward to us as to what are the suits which are sought to be consolidated by the impugned order as there appears to be a little generality to the directions issued.”

During the hearing on Tuesday, the bench said it has not received the information from the high court yet.

“The office report shows that in pursuance to our order dated July 21, 2023 sent to the registrar of the high court, no requisite information/documents have been received from the registrar of the high court,” the bench said.

“A reminder be sent along with the last order and our order be placed before the chief justice in the administrative side so that we have a proper response ,” the bench said.

While posting the matter for further hearing on October 30, the bench asked the registrar concerned of the high court to remain personally present before it.