SC appoints additional HC judge as permanent

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended to the Centre the name of Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey for appointment as a permanent judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. According to the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website, the collegium also recommended the names of justices Sachin Singh Rajput and Radhakishan Agrawal for appointment as additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Another uploaded resolution said the collegium, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, has recommended that Additional Judge Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal be appointed as additional judge for a fresh term of one year.

On November 22, 2023, the collegium of the High Court of Chhattisgarh unanimously made the above recommendation for the appointment of Additional Judge Justice Pandey as a permanent judge of that high court and for further extension of the present term of Justice Rajput and Justice Agrawal.

“The Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium assessed the judgments of the above Additional Judges,” the collegium said.