SC allows UGC to notify draft regulations on ragging, discrimination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to notify the draft regulations 2025, which deal with ragging, sexual harassment and discrimination on the basis of caste, gender, disability, among other biases in institutions of higher learning. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of a March 24 verdict, which considered the cases of suicides among students in such institutions and constituted a national task force (NTF) to address the mental health concerns of students to prevent such incidents.

“In light of this, we deem it appropriate to clarify that UGC may proceed with the finalisation of the draft regulations 2025 and may notify the same,” the bench said. The regulations, the court said, as held by this court in the case of Amit Kumar (March 24 verdict) operate in addition to the NTF’s recommendations.

The bench was hearing a PIL which said pending the NTF’s recommendations and consideration by the top court, the petitioners or any other public spirited person should be at liberty to move an appropriate plea in the pending proceedings to suggest the suitable addition or deletion in the regulations to be notified by the UGC. The top court said it goes without saying such suggestions will be considered. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the mothers of students Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based discrimination, said the UGC had merged the guidelines for sexual harassments, ragging and discrimination.