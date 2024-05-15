SC allows Abbas Ansari to attend father’s memorial service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed jailed MLA Abbas Ansari to attend a private prayer service in remembrance of his late father Mukhtar Ansari on June 10 at his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan also permitted Abbas Ansari to spend time with his family on June 11 and June 12 in police custody and directed the state police to make arrangements in this regard.

The Apex Court directed that Ansari be sent back to Kasganj jail on June 13.Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.