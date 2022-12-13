SC adjourns plea against forced religious conversion to January 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to January 9 the hearing of a plea seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits".

A bench of Justices M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat deferred the matter as the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not available.

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for one of the parties, sought to be impleaded in the case and said there are some very serious and vexatious allegations against religions.

"Please allow us to be impleaded. Allegations are really sad! Today, your lordships may consider," Dave said.

The bench, however, said it will consider the matter on the next date of hearing.