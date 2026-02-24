SC adjourns hearing on Wangchuk detention to Feb 26

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to February 26 the hearing on a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against the latter’s detention under the National Security Act.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale deferred the matter as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not available.

Earlier, the top court had asked the Centre if there was any possibility for the governmaent to relook at the detention of Wangchuk, considering his health condition. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj had submitted that Wangchuk was responsible for violence in Leh on September 24 last year, in which four people died, and 161 were injured.