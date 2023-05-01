SC adjourns hearing on C’garh’s plea challenging PMLA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the plea filed by the Chhattisgarh government challenging the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice MM Sundresh deferred the matter to August after a letter for adjournment was circulated by the state.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

The Chhattisgarh government in its plea alleged that central investigating agencies are being misused to “intimidate”, “harass” and “disturb” the normal functioning of non-BJP state governments.