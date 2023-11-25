SBSP president Rajbhar contemplates backing mafia don Brijesh Singh for Ghazipur seat

Lucknow: In a surprising development, Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has hinted at the possibility of endorsing underworld figure Brijesh Singh as a candidate, contingent upon the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) approval.



Rajbhar asserted that if the NDA clears Singh’s name, he would run in the Ghazipur elections under SBSP’s banner.

Rajbhar underscored the importance of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, emphasising the need for a formidable candidate with a distinct identity. Expressing confidence in SubhaSP’s ability to secure victory if chosen by the alliance, he revealed this potential alliance during a recent press conference.

Defending the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid in the Herald case, Rajbhar advocated for the autonomy of institutions like the ED and CBI. He argued that these agencies faced impediments during the Congress tenure, asserting that their actions are justified when there are signs of disproportionate assets.

Addressing the persistent demand for the separation of Purvanchal state, Rajbhar reaffirmed his party’s unwavering stance, declaring, ‘Our party has consistently advocated for the creation of a separate Purvanchal state. We plan to raise this crucial issue in the upcoming NDA meeting.’