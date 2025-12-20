SB Divya wins Sushila Devi Award 2025

New Delhi: The Shri Ratanlal Foundation has announced SB Divya as the winner of the Sushila Devi Award 2025 for the ‘Best Book of Fiction’ written by a woman author in 2024. The award will be presented at the Bhopal Literature Festival, 2026.

She has been selected for her novel Loka, published by Hachette India, which the distinguished jury unanimously recognised for its literary excellence, originality, and philosophical depth within the genre of speculative fiction.

In its official citation, the jury stated: “Created within the genre of speculative fiction, the characters retain human traits of empathy and compassion even within a society dominated by technology. ‘Loka’, as a version of ‘Earth’ contains much that is unknowable, yet it is realistic, and presented convincingly. The human species has evolved into post-human forms where ‘Alloys’ are in control, nevertheless concepts of love and friendship still hold their own. In such science fiction, there is transformation in consciousness and philosophy in a technology-driven world.”

Divya is an award-winning Indian–American author known for her work in speculative and science fiction. Her writing explores themes of technology, identity, ethics, and post-human futures with strong philosophical depth.