Savarkar remark: Rahul moves SC

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which refused to quash summons against him in a case of defamatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

The defamation case stems from Gandhi’s comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

The Lucknow bench of the high court on April 4 said that Gandhi can file a revision petition before the sessions court, making the high court’s intervention unnecessary at this stage.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, challenged a subordinate court’s decision to summon him in the case, while contesting the ongoing proceedings against him.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed a complaint, accusing Gandhi of intentionally insulting Savarkar during the rally.

The complainant alleged Gandhi’s remarks were part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame Savarkar.