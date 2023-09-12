Saugata Roy writes to PM Modi on ‘eroding’ viability of ration shops

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ‘eroding’ viability of ration shops and urged the latter to revise their margins.



“It is unfortunate that the appeals of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation are either being shelved or they are advised to approach the state governments/union territories or to the Union Food and Public Distribution Ministry without making any budgetary provisions for them,” Roy wrote in his letter.

He questioned the move of entrusting the ‘World Food Programne’ on the ration dealers that involves making a review and submission of their recommendation which was duly submitted in February 2020 but unfortunately the government slept over it and did not revise the margins of the fair price shops.

“The Dealers’ Federation appealed for supply of edible oil, pulses and sugar at consumer-friendly rates through a public distribution system through the fair price shops which has not been considered as yet,” Roy wrote.

He urged PM Modi to take immediate measures, apprehending that the dealers may be compelled to go for an agitational programme that may disrupt the public distribution system in the country.