Saudi Naval trainees join Indian Navy for training at Kochi

Kochi: A contingent of 76 trainees from the King Fahad Naval Academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) joined the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. This marks the second batch of RSNF trainees to undergo training with 1TS, following a similar program completed by the first batch in May – June 2023.



The trainees were warmly welcomed by senior officer 1TS, Captain Anshul Kishore, during an inaugural address that outlined the comprehensive four-week training program. The curriculum includes a range of activities from basic seamanship to advanced simulator-based training during the harbour phase. The sea phase will provide practical exposure to the intricacies of life at sea. Additionally, the RSNF trainees will gain experience with sail training on board the sail training ship of 1TS. This training is being conducted in conjunction with Indian Naval trainees of the 107 Integrated Officers Training Course (IOTC). This bilateral training cooperation underscores the longstanding friendship and shared commitment between India and Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, chief of staff of the RSNF, visited the Southern Naval Command in January 2024 during his official visit to India, further strengthening the ties between the two navies.