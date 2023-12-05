Saudi Arabia’s Hajj minister undertakes India visit

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has embarked on a visit to India with an aim of streamlining and outlining comprehensive plans for hosting Indian pilgrims and Umrah performers.

A readout released by the Saudi embassy in Delhi said Al-Rabiah will engage in high-level discussions with Indian leaders and prominent figures in the Hajj and Umrah services sector, with a focus on strengthening coordination and collaboration.

It said the collective aim is to bring about a qualitative and unique transformation in the experience of the pilgrims, further underscoring Saudi Arabia’s enduring dedication to serving them and visitors with “unparalleled” hospitality.

Al-Rabiah’s visit to India is an important part of a series of international tours. It said Al-Rabiah will engage in high-level discussions with Indian leaders and prominent figures in the Hajj and Umrah services sector, primarily to strengthen coordination and collaboration.

“To further streamline processes for Indian Umrah seekers, an inaugural exhibition for the Nusuk platform and the Tasheer e-visa-issuing centre will be organised during the visit,” it said.

The minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials and representatives from the private sector and associated

entities.