Satyam Roychowdhury’s books on Gandhi, Mujibur Rahman re-released

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Book Day, educationist Satyam Roychowdhury once again released two of his insightful books titled ‘Mahatma For You’ and ‘Bangabandhu For You.’ The books were released at an event in New Delhi in the presence of Delhi Education minister Atishi, author Satyam Roychowdhury, Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Deb Mukherjee, senior journalist Jayanta Ghosal, general secretary of New Delhi Kali Bari Swapan Ganguly, Mou Roychowdhury, Anjana Bhattacharya, and journalist Soumya Bandyopadhyay.



Speaking on the occasion, Roychowdhury informed that the books were released in 2021 for the first time. “We could not host any event for the release of the books in 2021 due to the pandemic,” he said.

Former IPS officer Kiren Bedi had unveiled the book back then. ‘Bangabandhu For You’ was released in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“Mahatma Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had scripted history. Just as Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu had popularised the chant of the ‘Hare Krishna’ and led a mass movement, both these personalities from India and Bangladesh had spearheaded mass movements,” said Pradip Bhattacharya as he urged all to read them.

Former envoy Deb Mukherjee said he was saddened by the fact that the killers of Mahatma Gandhi are being portrayed as ‘heroes’ today.

“Sheikh Mujibur Rahman couldn’t finish his works after Bangladesh attained freedom. This was a great loss,” he added. Journalist Jayanta Ghosal said he often refers to Roychowdhury’s book on Banga Bandhu for his journalistic works.