Saturation of govt welfare schemes real secularism, social justice: PM in Goa

PANAJI: Attaining saturation of Central government-sponsored welfare schemes in states by ensuring that all eligible individuals receive their benefits is “real secularism and social justice”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.



When there is saturation of welfare schemes, differences between people disappear, Modi said while addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa’ public meeting in Margao town of South Goa.

The Prime Minister congratulated the BJP government in Goa for attaining 100 per cent saturation in Central government’s flagship schemes.

The PM said to attain this goal, the Central government conducted ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

“Those who were away from the government schemes also benefited from Modi’s guarantee after this Yatra,” he said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister inaugurated the campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Cuncolim, National Institute of Water Sports at Dona Paula and Waste Management Facility at Curchorem.

He also laid foundation stones for a ropeway project between Panaji and Reis Magos fort and a 100 MLD water treatment plant at Xelpem in South Goa.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the event.

“Our guarantee is that we will give permanent homes to two crore more families. If you have any family who lives in a shanty, tell them Modi has given guarantee that even your house will be permanent (pucca),” he said, adding an announcement about this was made in the February 1 Union Budget.

He said financial assistance being given to fishermen by the government will be increased which will help them to get more resources and facilities.

Insurance cover (for accidental death or permanent disability) has been increased for fishermen from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh while subsidy has been provided to modernise their canoes, he said.

Modi maintained the BJP’s “double engine government” (same party in power at the Centre and also in a state) is making record investment in infrastructure.

The PM stated that infrastructure creation generates employment for a large number of people. Creation of infrastructure like new roads, bridges, railway routes, airports, educational institutes will give a new pace to development of the country.

Modi said people from all communities live together in Goa in peace and harmony which is an example of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. On the occasion, the PM dedicated projects worth Rs 13,000 crore which are mainly in education and tourism sectors. He also handed more than 1,900 appointment letters of government jobs to newly inducted recruits.