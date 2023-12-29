Satluj-Yamuna Link row: Punjab reiterates ‘no water to spare’, Haryana CM insists on canal construction

CHANDIGARH: Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hold a meeting on Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) in Chandigarh on Thursday.



While the CMs of both the states accepted that there was acute water shortage, however, the meeting ended without any resolution.

Shekhawat expressed concern over the diminishing groundwater levels in both states and emphasised on the necessity for concerted efforts to address this concern.

Haryana shared the success of its implementation of the micro-irrigation system, and the Union minister urged the state of Punjab to draw inspiration from and actively promote the adoption of micro-irrigation practices.

During the meeting, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that the issues of constructing the SYL and distributing water are distinct.

However, he pointed out that Punjab is stuck only on the construction of the SYL issue, whereas we should collectively move forward on

this subject.

Khattar highlighted that the Bhakhra Channel, presently in operation for approximately 66-67 years, is ageing, and he underscored the crucial necessity for constructing the SYL to ensure the uninterrupted flow of water in event of any future obstructions in this channel.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the question of constructing the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal does not arise as the state does not have a single drop of water to share with anyone.

Mann said that the state needs more than 54 MAF water to cater to its irrigational needs. However, Punjab only has around 14 MAF of water.