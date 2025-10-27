Satish Shah cremated; Film & TV fraternity pay emotional tributes

Mumbai: Family members, friends, and colleagues from the film and television industry bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor Satish Shah, who was cremated here on Sunday afternoon.

Industry veteran Naseeruddin Shah, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, who was also Satish Shah’s co-star in “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai”, other actors from the fan-favourite show, and members of the film fraternity attended his final farewell.

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 following a kidney ailment. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah, a designer. The mortal remains were brought to his home in Bandra (East) in an ambulance at around 11 am, and the same vehicle was later decked with marigold flowers and two photographs of the actor on the front and rear sides.

The body was later transported to Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle for the last rites, which were conducted by Shah’s personal assistant Ramesh Kadatala.

“He (Ramesh) has been like his (Shah) son. He has been with the couple for close to 40 years. It’s a personal loss for him. He has devoted his entire life to them. Now, he has to take care of Madhu ji, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. She doesn’t recognise people. She only realised this morning about (Shah’s demise),” film producer Ashok Pandit told news agency.

Actors Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar, co-stars of Satish Shah in “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai”, turned emotional as they bid him a final goodbye.

Satish Shah essayed the role of Indravadhan Sarabhai, the funny and lovable patriarch of the Sarabhai family, who elicited laughs with his witty one-liners on the show.