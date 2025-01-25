Sat Pal Sharma elected J&K BJP president unopposed

Jammu: Veteran leader Sat Pal Sharma was elected unopposed as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday. This would be his second term as the party’s Jammu and Kashmir chief.

Sharma called upon workers to support him in strengthening the party in the Union Territory.

“Sat Pal Sharma has been elected unopposed in the elections. I congratulate him on his victory,” returning officer (RO) Sanjay Bhatia announced at a function organised at the party headquarters here.

Sharma, who was nominated as president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the party in November last year, filed his nomination papers for the president’s post on Thursday as part of organisational elections under the ongoing “Sangathan Parv” of the party at the national level.

He was the sole candidate to file the papers in front of the national returning officer Sanjay Bhatia, a former member of Parliament from Haryana appointed by the party high command to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Flanked by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition in the J-K Assembly Sunil Sharma, national observer Shrikant Sharma, the party’s general secretary organisation Ashok Kaul, and other senior leaders, BJP national vice president Saudan Singh honoured him with a headgear and a garland.