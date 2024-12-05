SASCI scheme: ‘Heritage Street’ to be developed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab

Chandigarh: Khatkar Kalan, a historic village near Banga town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab, renowned for its memorial dedicated to the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, will be developed as an iconic tourist destination of global standards as a part of the Centre’s Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Under the scheme, the government has sanctioned 40 projects across 23 states aimed at elevating historical and cultural landmarks and the development of a ‘Heritage Street’, connecting the Bhagat Singh Museum to his ancestral home. This street will serve as a vibrant tribute to Bhagat Singh’s enduring legacy and India’s freedom struggle, combining immersive cultural experiences, historical recreations, and modern infrastructure to inspire national pride and attract global visitors.

The project aims to transform Khatkar Kalan into a global tourist destination, paying tribute to Bhagat Singh’s indomitable spirit and India’s freedom movement.

The proposed Heritage Street seeks to provide visitors an immersive cultural and historical experience as they journey from the Bhagat Singh Museum to his ancestral home. The street will encapsulate valour, patriotism, and the ethos of Indian freedom through interactive exhibits, live performances, and historical recreations. It would feature immersive exhibits and live performances recreating historical moment; a 3D recreation of a 1900s Punjab village, reflecting Bhagat Singh’s era; infographics, sitting spaces, and aesthetic signages along the route; and facade lighting for Bhagat Singh’s ancestral house and sculptures representing freedom and patriotism.