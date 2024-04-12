Sarvodaya leader Murari Lal passes away

Gopeshwar: Social worker and a leader of the Sarvodaya and Chipko movements, Murari Lal, died at the age of 91 at the AIIMS, Rishikesh on Friday.

He was admitted to AIIMS

in Rishikesh three days ago after he complained of difficulty in breathing, family sources said.

Many social workers, including Chipko movement leader and environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt, expressed grief at Lal’s death. Lal was the president of the Dasholi Gram Swarajya Mandal, the mother organisation of the

Chipko movement.