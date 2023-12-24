Sardar Patel complex to be venue in India’s Olympic bid: Shah
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed hope the 2036 Olympics will be held in the Sardar Patel complex coming up close to the imposing Narendra Modi cricket stadium here.
In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during an event in Mumbai that the country would submit a bid to host the Olympics that year. The Gujarat gov has engaged the services of some of the finest firms to create sports infrastructure.
