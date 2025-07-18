Sapta Shakti tech seminar charts future of modern warfare

Jaipur: The Indian Army’s South Western Command, in partnership with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), launched the two-day Sapta Shakti Tech Seminar at the Jaipur Military Station on Thursday. Themed “From Strategy to Silicon: Next Generation Combat – Shaping Tomorrow’s Military Today,” the seminar brought together top military leaders, defence experts, and technology innovators to explore the evolving dynamics of warfare and the role of indigenous technology in bolstering India’s combat readiness.

In his keynote address, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command, emphasised the critical need for India to embrace disruptive technologies to counter hybrid and grey-zone threats. He highlighted the deployment of artificial intelligence, drone swarms, and precision systems in recent operations like Sindoor, while calling for fast-tracked indigenous development of hypersonic weapons, directed energy systems, and AI-based battlefield management. He also underscored the importance of ethical and legal frameworks in the deployment of Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS).

Key discussions focused on soldier-centric technologies such as exoskeletons and advanced ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) capabilities, alongside cyber-electronic warfare strategies. A significant moment was the signing of an MoU between the South Western Command and Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, aimed at boosting collaborative research and development in defence.

The concurrent Sapta Shakti Symposium exhibition showcased innovations from startups and established firms, reinforcing India’s push toward a technology-driven development .