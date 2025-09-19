Santech Global, IIT Kharagpur join hands to boost semiconductor

Kolkata: Santech Global, a U.S.-based technology enterprise, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) to establish a Center of Excellence in Semiconductor and Quantum Technologies in Kolkata, aimed at advancing supply chain resilience and security in the Indo-Pacific.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the American Center in Kolkata on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, U.S. Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz described the partnership as “a powerful testament to the growing strength of U.S.–India cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.” She said it aligns with the Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) Initiative, launched earlier this year by the U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Santech Global chairman and CEO, Santosh Mukherjee said the collaboration seeks to merge American innovation with India’s academic and research ecosystem. “This MoU represents more than an R&D hub—it is a bridge between U.S. innovation leadership and India’s remarkable academic ecosystem,” he said. Plans include chip design, fabrication, advanced packaging, testing facilities, AI-driven R&D centers, and a Centre of Excellence for Semiconductor and AI in Kolkata.

IIT-KGP director Suman Chakraborty said the partnership underscores the institute’s commitment to frontier technologies. “As we expand our presence with a new campus in Chicago, this MoU reflects our vision to integrate world-class research, education, and innovation ecosystems across India and the U.S.,” he said.