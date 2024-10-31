Santanu Sen took a U-turn; to contest IMA election

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen who in September had said that he would not contest the IMA West Bengal election, took a complete U-turn and submitted his nomination.

Sen however claimed that he changed his decision after several doctors from various quarters requested him to contest the election.

The state body of the IMA is preparing to elect its office bearers. Sen, who was the honorary secretary of IMA Bengal after a poll-related meeting at the state IMA’s office had announced his decision in September this year. Sen had told the media that the decision was aimed at making the body apolitical.

Sen had held the post of secretary of Bengal branch of Indian Medical Association for a long time.

However, after the RG Kar incident happened, Sen almost echoing the voice of his party supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that political leaders should not be in doctors’ organisations.

“Earlier I had decided not to contest the elections of IMA but now I changed my situation as many senior doctors have requested me to contest the election,” Sen told the media.