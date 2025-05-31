Sant Ram Deswal honoured with Padma Shri Award 2025

New Delhi: Sant Ram Deswal was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award 2025 for his outstanding contribution in the field of Literature and Education.

The grand Investiture Ceremony was held at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the President Droupadi Murmu, presented the award to Deswal.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, and other Union ministers, whose presence added splendour to the occasion. All the dignitaries extended their heartfelt congratulations to the awardees.

The ceremony was also attended by several senior officials of the Government of India, fellow Padma awardees, and their family members. Sant Ram Deswal is a renowned literary figure in Hindi literature as well as Haryanvi folk literature and culture. He was honoured with the Padma Shri for his distinguished contributions in education, Hindi literature, Haryanvi folk culture, folk literature, preservation and promotion of the Haryanvi language, journalism, and social service.