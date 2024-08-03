Sant Namdev Jayanti celebrated at Sant Kabir Kutir

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Sant Shiromani Namdev Jayanti, Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini announced to give Rs. 21 lakh for the Maham Dharamshala in Rohtak and Rs. 31 lakh for Namdev Dharamshalas across various locations in the state.



Besides this, a government institution would be named after Namdev Maharaj, said Nayab Singh Saini while addressing members of the Namdev community at a programme held at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir, here today.

He praised Sant Shiromani Namdev Ji’s lifelong dedication to eradicating social evils and his commitment to the welfare of humanity.

During the event, members of the Namdev community honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a turban. In response, the Chief Minister remarked that this honour belongs to the entire Namdev community and pledged never to diminish the respect associated with the turban.

Saini said that the doors of the Chief Minister’s residence are always open to every community and class in the state. He also assured the gathering that more than a dozen demands raised by the Namdev community would be addressed promptly.

The Chief Minister said that the annual income limit for the creamy layer in the reservation for backward classes in Haryana has been increased from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh.

Besides this, directions have been given to prioritise filling the backlog of

vacancies in the backward class-A and B categories.