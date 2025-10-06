Sant Eshwer Samman celebrates 10 years of honouring unsung social reformers

New Delhi: The Sant Eshwer Foundation hosted the 10th edition of the prestigious Sant Eshwer Samman recently, at the Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium, New Delhi, marking the completion of a decade of “sewa”.

The annual award ceremony, dedicated to recognising selfless grassroots changemakers, honoured 18 exceptional individuals and organisations, disbursing Rs 32 lakhs in grants across 3 award categories. Since its inception, the Sant Eshwer Samman has awarded over Rs 3 crores to 153 social reformers, celebrating tireless efforts in tribal development, rural upliftment, women and child welfare, and contributions rooted in Indian values.