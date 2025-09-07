Sanskrit is the soul of Indian culture, we must pass it on to the next generation: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: “Sanskrit is the soul of Indian culture, the very essence that lends us a distinct identity before the world. It is the foundation of grammar, philosophy and science, and nurtures logical thought,” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while addressing the Virat Sanskrit Vidvat Sammelan held at the Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha Bhawan in Sanjay Nagar, Raipur.

Chief Minister Shri Sai affirmed that Sanskrit education continues to be relevant and useful in modern times. “Sanskrit language and literature are the basis of our civilisational heritage, and it is our duty to preserve and promote them for future generations,” he observed.

Referring to Sanskrit as Devvani – the divine language – the CM said that the conference was not merely a scholarly gathering but a noble endeavour to strengthen India’s culture, traditions and the nation itself. He warmly commended the efforts of Sanskrit Bharati Chhattisgarh and the Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha Chhattisgarh in safeguarding and promoting Sanskrit, extending his greetings and best wishes to them.

Highlighting the importance of Sanskrit in contemporary education, the Chief Minister said: “Introducing Sanskrit in modern curricula will ensure the intellectual growth of students. Sanskrit houses a vast repository of the Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas, each imparting timeless lessons in philosophy, science and life-values. Ayurveda, mathematics and astrology described in the Vedas remain relevant even today and continue to inspire research. These texts enshrine the principles of karma, knowledge and devotion – principles that can bring peace and balance to modern life. Thus, Sanskrit education retains its profound relevance even in this era.”

CM Vishnu Deo Sai further remarked that embracing the wisdom of the Vedas and Upanishads would allow us to preserve our heritage while enriching our lives. “We must inspire our youth to connect with Sanskrit literature, so that they may carry this eternal knowledge forward to the next generation,” he urged.

Chief Minister Shri Sai also stressed that technology can be harnessed to make Sanskrit learning more attractive and accessible. “With the active participation of Sanskrit scholars and teachers in the state, concrete steps can be taken. Through this conference, we must resolve to expand Sanskrit education and firmly link the younger generation to this treasure,” he declared.

On the occasion, CM Sai released the 'Prachar Patrak' of the Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha, Chhattisgarh. The Virat Sanskrit Vidvat Sammelan was jointly organised under the auspices of Sanskrit Bharati Chhattisgarh and the Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Dadu Bhai Tripathi, State President of Sanskrit Bharati, said there is ample historical evidence to show that Sanskrit was once a widely spoken language. He pointed out the direct connection between Sanskrit and Chhattisgarhi. He also highlighted that in the Sarguja region, the highest number of tribal students are learning Sanskrit.

During the programme, Chief Minister Shri Sai honoured distinguished members of the Saryuparin Brahmin community for their remarkable contributions in different fields. Among those felicitated were noted rheumatologist Dr. Ashlesha Shukla, ace swimmer Shri Anant Dwivedi, and Prof. Sachchidanand Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University.

The Sammelan was also addressed by Dandi Swami Dr. Indubhavanand Maharaj, Dr. Suresh Shukla, President of the Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha Chhattisgarh, and Dr. Shriram Mahadev, National Head of Sanskrit Bharati’s education wing. The event saw the presence of Dr. Satendra Singh Sengar, Shri Ajay Tiwari, Shri Badriprasad Gupta, along with a large number of Sanskrit teachers, social representatives and eminent citizens.