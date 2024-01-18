Sankalp Yatra draws 15 crore participants in 2 months

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ drew over 15 crore participants in just two months. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring 100 per cent saturation of government schemes across the nation.

“This mammoth people’s participation speaks volumes about the Yatra’s impact to forge a unified path towards a thriving and inclusive India”, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a press statement.

People’s participation numbers increased especially after the campaign was launched in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. While the Yatra had reached out to 2.06 crore people at the end of week 4 on December 13, 2023, the numbers swelled to 5 crores December 22, 2023. Over the next four weeks, the Yatra drew 10 crore participants crossing the 15 crore milestone. As on January 17, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra dashboard read 15.34 crore participants covering 2.21 lakh Gram Panchayats and 9,541 urban locations.

The Yatra was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to reach every eligible individual with welfare schemes through IEC vans travelling across cities and villages. Through these vans, it equips communities with knowledge about government schemes, sustainable farming, and access to affordable healthcare, sanitation, and financial independence.

Over 4 crore people have been screened in health camps as of January 17. There are over 38 lakh registrations on My Bharat. More than 2 crore Ayushman Bharat health cards have been issued to ensure accessible healthcare. Over 11 crore people have taken Sankalp towards building a developed India by 2047.