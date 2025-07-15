'Sanjeevani Abhiyan' enabling early diagnosis of cancer in Maharashtra's Hingoli: Official

Mumbai: A health campaign launched four months back in Maharashtra's Hingoli district has confirmed 20 cancer cases, including 12 oral and four each of cervical and breast cancers, an official said. The 'Sanjeevani Abhiyan', to raise awareness and promote early detection and timely treatment of cancer, particularly among women, was formally inaugurated on March 8, 2025, to mark International Women's Day. The primary aim of the campaign is to create awareness about cancer in women and ensure early diagnosis and prompt treatment, focusing on cervical, breast and oral cancers, the official said.

In the first phase of the campaign, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) conducted door-to-door surveys across Hingoli district. A specially designed questionnaire was used to identify symptoms related to common cancers in women based on local health patterns. Out of the total surveyed population, 14,542 individuals were identified as potentially symptomatic, with 7,911 women for suspected cervical cancer, 2,698 women for suspected breast cancer, and 3,933 men and women for suspected oral cancer, the district health officer said. For cervical cancer, the 7,431 women underwent Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) test. Out of them, 659 tested VIA positive and 6,772 tested negative. Medical treatment was provided to those with local fungal infections. A total of 427 VIA-positive women underwent PAP smear tests, and 73 women underwent biopsy, the official said, adding that four cases of cervical cancer were confirmed.

For breast cancer, out of 2,698 women , 2,512 underwent clinical breast examination, 228 showed positive signs and were referred for further investigation. Out of them, 22 women underwent the fine needle aspiration cytology and four cases of breast cancer were confirmed, the official said. For oral cancer, out of 3,933 suspected individuals, 3,511 underwent oral visual examination and 109 were found with symptoms resembling the disease. The official said 18 individuals underwent biopsy and 12 cases of oral cancer were confirmed, while the others received symptomatic treatment from dental specialists. As of now, the campaign has identified a total of 996 suspected cancer cases -- 659 cervical cancer, 228 breast cancer and 109 oral cancer (both men and women). Treatment has been initiated for all diagnosed patients. Of the 427 women who underwent PAP smear tests, reports of 208 have been received, and 23 women have been recommended for biopsy, the official said.