Sanjay Raut blames BJP's 'politics of hate' for Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed the ruling BJP's "politics of hate" was responsible for the terror attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 persons were killed. Talking to reporters, Raut alleged that Amit Shah was a "failed home minister" and demanded his resignation. Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals. The family members of some of the victims claimed terrorists asked their religion before shooting them down. Asked about it, Raut said, "If terrorists ask for religion before killing people, then BJP's politics of hate is responsible for it."

The politics of hate will "boomerang" someday, the Rajya Sabha member claimed. "No one else is (responsible for it). This is a result of the hate that is being spread from West Bengal to Jammu Kashmir," he charged. They (referring to ruling coalition leaders) are busy 24 hours in forming and toppling governments and putting opposition leaders in jail. How will they protect people? Raut said. "Amit Shah is a failed home minister in the history of the country. The entire country is seeking his resignation. He has no right to occupy that post even for a day," he said. Raut claimed the government will carry out a "surgical strike" and do politics as the Bihar elections are around the corner. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Raut said after demonetisation, the PM said this exercise will end terrorism in the country. But, the instances of terror attacks are increasing and they are "lying" in Parliament (about terror-related incidents), he alleged. They don't allow information about the incidents to come out in public, Raut claimed.