Sanjauli mosque dispute: Work on to demolish illegal floors

Shimla: Days after a Shimla court headed by Municipal Corporation commissioner passed the orders for declaring three floors of Sanjauli mosque as illegal, the process to remove unauthorised floors started in the town on Monday.



Sanjauli Mosque Committee president Mohammad Latif informed the mediapersons earlier in the day that the committee has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Waqf Board to raze the floors and finally see a closure to the controversial issue.

Latif also informed Millennium Post that the district administration, Municipal Corporation, Shimla and Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) have been updated on the matter. He said it might take three to four months to raze the floors as the committee is utilising its own funds for the work. Latif said he has taken all due care to see that the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board, which owns the property, grants him permission and paves the way for the demolition. “Even before the court passed the orders, we had offered to remove the illegal portion as a step to promote brotherhood and peace” he said. Latif said that the mosque committee itself has to bear the expense of removing three floors of the mosque. “

“Neither the Waqf Board nor the state government is helping. We are raising funding to complete this work,” he said.