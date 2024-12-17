Sangrur AAP MP raises farmers’ issue in LS

Chandigarh: Raising the farmers’ issue in Parliament on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer questioned the Central government about the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double farmers’ income by 2022.

He said the BJP government “owes an explanation to the country” on this matter. Meet Hayer pointed out that since the BJP came to power in 2014, 11 budgets have been presented, yet “none have mentioned increasing farmers’ income”. He further said that while repealing the farm laws, Prime Minister Modi “promised farmers an MSP guarantee, but that promise has also not been fulfilled to date”.