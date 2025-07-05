Sangini Saheli’s 5-yr journey honoured with cultural gala

NEW DELHI: A pioneering women-led initiative, Sangini Saheli, held an event to celebrate its 5th anniversary, bringing together policymakers, civil society leaders, artists, and citizens to honour a movement that has quietly but steadily transformed the landscape of women’s empowerment across India’s urban and rural corridors.

Sangini Saheli has grown from a single women’s collective into a statewide network of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), youth mentors, educators, and micro-entrepreneurs. Anchored in the ethos of solidarity over charity, the initiative has become a model for bottom-up development and community resilience.

At the event, the founder of the organisation, Priyal Bhardwaj, said,“This journey has never been about charity, it’s been about solidarity.”

“Good intentions are not enough. They need good infrastructure. And infrastructure doesn’t just mean buildings or broadband. It means trust, process, and people who stay,” she added. The event featured cultural performances by Sanskrit Bharati students, a curated SHG exhibition, the screening of an impact documentary, and a heartfelt felicitation ceremony honouring SHG leaders and youth teams.

The evening was graced by Baijayant Panda, BJP National Vice President and MP from Kendrapara, Odisha; Bansuri Swaraj, MP from New Delhi; Padma Shri awardee Dr. Neerja Bhatla; Ananya Goenka, founder of Udaan Trust; and actor Hrishitaa Bhatt.