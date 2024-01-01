Sandeep Yadav made commissioner of Public Relations Department of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a major reshuffle of bureaucrats, Sandeep Yadav was appointed the new secretary and the Commissioner of the Public Relations (CPR) Department of Madhya Pradesh replacing Vivek Porwal on Sunday.



Yadav, a 2000 batch IAS officer of the MP cadre, who is currently posted as the Principal Revenue Commissioner (PRC) and has the additional charge of Commissioner of Land Records and Settlement (CLRS), has also been appointed secretary of the Aviation department. He has also been given additional charge of the Managing Director of MP Madhyam. Yadav, who is a five-year Law graduate, hails from Rohtak Haryana, has been a collector in Guna, and Sehore districts, and divisional commissioner of Ujjain.

Porwal, a 2000 batch IAS officer, who had been given additional charge of the CPR 12 days ago was shifted to Yadav’s place.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Yadav said he would assume charge of the new positions on Monday. He also said that ensuring the information about the government welfare schemes and policies to the people at the pace so that they could take the benefits, would be his priority as a CPR.

According to the released orders, 10 IAS officers were transferred. A 2012 IAS officer Neeraj Kumar Singh, was made collector of Ujjain, the home district of CM Yadav, transferring from the Narmadapuram district. Kumar Purushttam was shifted from Ujjain collector to the secretariat as deputy secretary in the General Administration Department.

Similarly, Narendra Kumar Suryawanshi (2012) was transferred as the collector of Betul from MD, Seed and Farm Development Corporation. Suryawansi had been shifted from collector of Ratlam during the Assembly polls by the Election Commission.

Amanbeer Singh, a 2013 batch IAS officer was made Guna collector shifting from the collector of Betul. Roshan Kumar Singh (2005) was transferred to Smart City Bhopal as CEO, from the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Ujjain. Swapnil G Vankhede (2016) was transferred from Commissioner Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) to Institutional Finance while Preeti Yadav (2016) was made Commissioner JMC.