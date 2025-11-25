Sandakphu: 72-year-old tourist from Kolkata dies

Darjeeling: A 72-year-old tourist from Garfa, Jadavpur, Kolkata died in Sandakphu, the highest point of West Bengal on Monday, making it the first tourist death of the year 2025.

The year 2024 had been a witness to a number of tourist deaths in Sandakphu, raising questions on the absence of any healthcare infrastructure to tackle any eventuality in this remote region. Located at an altitude of 11,930 ft, the nearest medical facility is 39 km away at Sukhiapokhri, a distance that too in treacherous terrain, too far in times of medical emergencies.

Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) stated that the victim Anindita Ganguly (72 years) along with her sister Ajanta Banerjee, also a senior citizen, had arrived by Darjeeling Mail at NJP on Friday. From NJP they visited Lepchajagat and stayed there for two days. On Sunday they had proceeded to Tumling, enroute to Sandakphu and put up for the night. On Monday they set out for Sandakphu.

“On reaching Sandakphu, the 72-year-old got sick. The Singhalila Land Rover Owners’ Association were informed and immediately provided her primary care and rushed her down to the Sukhiapokhri Block Medical Hospital at around 1:45 pm. There the doctors declared her dead” added Chauhan.

“We have already informed other members of her family. After the post mortem, the GTA will arrange for transport of the dead body to Siliguri. We will provide all necessary help to the deceased family” added the Deputy Chairman, GTA.

“However, not much translated to action. The health camp is yet to see the light of day in Maneybhanjang and there is no one to check the health fitness certificates. The tourists are most of the time adamant and do not listen. The drivers had requested the elderly ladies to return from Tumling as it is very cold in Sandakphu. They did not listen and stated that nothing would happen as they had already acclimatised in Lepchajagat and Tumling” stated Chandan Pradhan, President, Singhalila Land Rover Owners’ Association talking to the Millennium Post.