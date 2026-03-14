‘Samridhi Yatra’: Nitish launches projects worth Rs 816 cr in Saharsa, Khagaria

Saharsa/Khagaria: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched several development projects worth around Rs 816 crore in Saharsa and Khagaria districts during his ‘Samridhi Yatra’.

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in the two districts.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, “The CM launched more than 125 schemes/projects, worth Rs 512 crore in Saharsa. These included the inauguration of 70 schemes worth Rs 286 crore and laying the foundation stone for around 20 schemes, worth Rs 90 crore. Besides, the CM also launched 35 schemes worth Rs 136 crore.”