Sambhal: SP MP booked for ‘power theft’

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department has filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accusing him of electricity theft after a surprise inspection at his residence revealed significant irregularities.

On Thursday, a team from the power department visited Barq’s two-storey residence to inspect electricity meter readings and evaluate the load from various electrical appliances, including air conditioners and fans. Officials discovered that the “sanctioned electricity connection was just 2 kilowatts (kW), while the actual load exceeded 16.5 kW”. Following the findings, officials disconnected the power supply”.