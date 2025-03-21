Sambhal: Mosque, 33 houses get illegal construction notice

Sambhal: A mosque and 33 houses have been sent notices alleging illegal construction on municipal land in Waris Nagar area of Chandausi here.

The action follows a complaint lodged on Samadhan Diwas, which prompted a site inspection by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police on Monday.

Residents claimed they had purchased the land legally and posses the deeds.

“The revenue team has collected all those deeds to see whether they are legal,” Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said.